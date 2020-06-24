Sure, there are plenty of relatively affordable camper vans out there. But if you're looking to take your midsize pickup truck on an extended adventure, Scout offers a cool solution that sleeps up to four people. Not bad for something that weighs in at less than 1,000 pounds.

The new Scout Yoho is a lightweight camper with a reconfigurable interior. The floor is a smidge less than 70 inches long, providing just enough room for the essentials. In the day, it's a seating and dining area. At night, the space converts into two separate beds. It's important that the camper is light, too, since midsize trucks don't always have the highest payload capacities. The Yoho's dry weight of 913 pounds makes it considerably lighter than the company's bigger Olympic camper, which tips the scales at 1,133 pounds.

See all 8 photos

Utilizing an aluminum exoskeleton frame, the Scout Yoho is designed for durability and is fit for any season. There's no wood, so nothing on it can rot. Instead, the camper gets a gel coat fiberglass exterior and roof.

Standard niceties include a sink, solar panel, portable power station with dual 110-volt outlets and a USB port, LED ceiling lights, a moonroof, a decorative interior composite panel, and a 21-inch entry door. There's also a 10-pound propane tank. If you want to get a little fancy, you can opt for goodies such as a fridge and freezer with WiFi, a portable toilet, an awning, a gas cooktop, and a gas fireplace.