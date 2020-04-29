If you dream about owning a ginormous garage and shop that is packed full of your favorite muscle cars along with a collection of the finest Jaguars around, we'd like you to meet collector and vintage racer Scott Holley. As you can see in the video below, he's living that very dream.

After racing Porsches for about 30 years, Holley started collecting muscle cars in 2008 and opened his shop near Indianapolis, Indiana. The collector owns over three dozen cars, with a room full of mint first-generation Ford Mustangs, Chevrolet Camaros and Corvettes, Dodge Challengers, Dodge Vipers, and more. But those beauties aren't really in the video.

"When I started my collection, I started with muscle cars—and my wife hated muscle cars," he explains in the video. "She wanted an E-Type."

So he bought his wife a 1969 Jaguar E-Type Roadster—smart man. The unrestored Willow Green painted convertible with a black top had only one-owner and about 29,000 miles on the clock when he got it. It was in absolutely pristine condition and still looks nearly new today. And check out this nearly blue 1960 Mark IX with a red interior, above. The Mark IX is famous as the Queen of England's favorite car. Too cool.

Holley also owns a black 1967 E-Type with covered headlights that he recently did a complete restoration with a friend on, and it looks equally impressive. He notes that 1967 was the last year for covered lights, and they look fantastic.

It is parked next to a beautiful red 1956 XK140 MC that was apparently a barn find from Southern California. By the way, the MC means it packs a C-Type racing cylinder head under its bonnet—that's a hood, if you're a Yank. The proud collector has shown it around the U.S. and it has won a number of awards. It won Best Jaguar at Ault Park Concours d'Elegance, Keeneland, and Hilton Head to name a few. Some guys have all the luck, right?

We also get a glimpse of his 1967 Jaguar S-Type in black that's a rare bird in the U.S. because of its E-Type rear suspension. After that eye candy, we get a tour of Holley's race shop that he built to satisfy his vintage racing bug. He's currently working on a 1963 Jaguar E-Type that was formally owned by a local racer named Scott Brown. The car has since been rebuilt from nose to tail.

