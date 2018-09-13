Scenes from the 2018 Goodwood Revival

It’s hard to get a grasp on the Goodwood Revival without having been there. I reckon there isn’t a more photogenic automotive event in existence, thanks in no small part to the droves of dapper dress and wicked attention to detail. Revival is primarily a racing event, but most of the fun we had was snapping photos in and around the paddocks. Here are some of our favorite scenes from this year’s Goodwood Revival.

The prep pad adjacent to the circuit was one of the best places to check out participants in the upcoming race before the green flag dropped.

Even the grid girls were in the Revival spirit.

Formula Ford was one of the largest classes this year.

Subaru PR boss Dominick Infante (right) discussing the incredible classic car parking lot with a sharply dressed attendee.

Despite sky-high values, drivers wrung their cars out, sometimes to destruction. This ‘Cuda wasn’t too badly bruised—those are relatively soft barriers.

The same goes for this Ferrari found in the paddock. Maybe there’s an E-Type with a similar scuff somewhere out there…

Everyone looked their very best…

…even the kiddos.

World War II-era planes were a popular sight, especially the Spitfires.

It wasn’t all wartime themed—check out this farm diorama, complete with an occupied pigpen and sheep grazing area.

The pedal-car Settrington Cup is one of the most popular and wholesome moments of the Revival.

The pint-sized racers participate in a classic Le Mans-style start, sprinting to their Austin J40 pedal cars.

A champion is born.

Sir Jackie Stewart looking race ready on the grid in a Cooper Climax.

He also gave excellent tours.

Handsome couple ready for parade laps.

Back in the paddock, this gentleman appeared pensive while his Pre-War Alfa warmed up.

On the track, full-size monsters like this Impala battled itty-bitty Minis and Cortinas. Believe it or not, the Mini was pulling ahead here.

A shoe shine to keep up appearances.

The mornings kicked off with a period-correct service vehicle parade.

Leading into a smoky start for this open-wheeled class.

Some soldiers having a spot of midday fun.

It wouldn’t be a Revival without tea time and card games.

The classics-only parking lot was mind-blowing.

I’d sit on a BRM too, if I had the chance.

Sunset over a Ferrari 250 GT SWB.