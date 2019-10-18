Saleen is no stranger to GT racing, and its latest offering aims to bring the competition experience to drivers of varying skill levels. The company on Thursday in Las Vegas revealed its GT4 concept race car, based on the Saleen 1 (a.k.a. the Saleen S1) and intended to compete in SRO Motorsport Group's GT4 series. Saleen plans to build the cars in Corona, California, beginning in November, and will open them to customer orders once SRO homologates the model for competition.

Saleen revealed the turbocharged race car during a press conference and demonstration event held at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and it said it designed its GT4 to compete in various series around the world as well as with SRO. The GT4 concept is based on the racing version of the Saleen 1, which debuted in the 2019 Saleen Cup single-make arrive-and-drive series. The GT4 boasts changes from the standard production Saleen 1, including updates designed to comply with GT4 series specifications.

The GT4 concept features updates to its front splitter and fenders, plus a new rear diffuser to improve aerodynamics. Per GT4 specifications, a large rear wing adds downforce. The concept car also offers front and rear ABS and other GT4-specific equipment.

With its turbocharged 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine producing 450 horsepower, plus carbon-fiber bodywork covering the mid-engine chassis, the GT4 version has plenty of potential to deliver one rip-roaring fun experience on racetracks. It won't be cheap, but few race cars are: Each GT4 will start at $225,000.