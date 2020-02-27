RAUH-Welt Begriff, better known as "RWB" in the Porsche community and car-modifying world, is a shop that specializes in making some of the coolest Porsche 911s around. Founded in Japan by Akira Nakai, RWB combines Japanese and Euro tuning elements to transform 911s into even more outrageous performance beasts. And because each RWB-conceived Porsche is uniquely created for a single customer, the cars are even more desirable among a certain clientele.

Breaking into the U.S. market, RWB opened operations in Los Angeles to support new and existing clients, and now one of RWB's creations is up for auction on Bring a Trailer, and the bid amount is rising quickly.

The car in question is a 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera in Porsche Light Yellow, which received the RWB treatment at the L.A. location back in 2015.

Before the RWB transformation, this Porsche 911 had been owned in Texas and California. The car was acquired by today's seller in 2017, and it is located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Modifications to the exterior include an RWB widebody kit, rear quarter windows, Euro-style taillights, Carrera script, H4 headlights, removed and filled-in sunroof, and 17-inch FIKSE wheels. Paired with a G50 five-speed manual, the 3.2-liter flat-six is fitted with Jenvey Dynamics individual throttle bodies. All four corners feature three-way adjustable Moton coilovers and, in 2018, the rotors and brake calipers were replaced together with mounting hardware, lines, and brake pads.

On the inside, fixed-back sport seats trimmed with yellow tartan inserts and black vinyl are mounted on Macht Schnell seat rails. The same yellow tartan upholstery was applied throughout the interior including the dash fascia and RS-style door panels. Other cool interior changes include a MOMO Prototipo steering wheel, 917-style wood shift knob, WEVO short-throw shifter, and Rennline floorboards and pedals.

The true mileage is unknown and this RWB Porsche 911 will only accommodate two passengers, as the rear seats were removed and replaced by storage bins. Isn't that how a Porsche should be driven, anyway? Now that's our kind of customization.