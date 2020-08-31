The Silver Spectre is the product of a collaboration between Belgium-based coachbuilder Carat Duchatelet and Niels Van Roij, who also designed a one-off wagon version of the Tesla Model S . For this build, the team had to dramatically reshape the stock Wraith's raked roofline, resulting in a long, gradually sloping roof and an extra-wide C-pillar. The metallic trim framing the windows is odd-looking, but it does help break up the mass of the pillar where it's thickest. Carat Duchatelet says this design element pays tribute to the cars produced by high-end British makes in years past.

The conversion increases the Wraith's cargo volume, but not by much, judging from photos. The cargo area of the lone Silver Spectre built features bulky leather-upholstered panels on either side, which cut into the hatch's floor space. However, each Silver Spectre will be completely bespoke to the customer, from the colors to the materials to the monograms on the seats, so you can likely alter the cargo area if you so choose (and have enough money). Just seven Silver Spectres will be built worldwide, so if you want a Rolls-Royce Wraith shooting brake, you probably should get in line now.