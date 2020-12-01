Chasing Comfort: This Is Rolls-Royce's $8,800 Portable "Pursuit Seat"
The new pursuit seat is a carbon-fiber, aluminum, and leather way to take a load off anywhere.
It's tough out there for moneyed polo enthusiasts. You understandably wouldn't be caught dead at your local members-only Polo club—Alistair can be such a bore—so you're restricted to hosting a few rounds on your private grounds with the local aristocracy. Of course, you don't want to sully your greenery with vulgar grandstands, so you're forced to lounge on the tailgate of your muddy Rolls-Royce Cullinan but—oh, bother—you didn't spec yours with those clever tailgate seats. What's a Lord or Lady to do?
Don't worry, my Duke, Rolls has you covered with a new portable mono-pole "Pursuit" seat for those stressful days on the riverbanks at the regatta race. Considering this is an official Rolls-Royce accessory, the folding seat is built to the exacting standards of the marque, as to not cheapen the experience of camping out of your new Phantom. The majority of the seat is crafted from top-notch Rolls-tier materials, including polished metal for the folding bits, along with a few trim pieces and genuine Rolls-Royce leather upholstery for the seat bottom and the grab handles.
Even the portlier moguls needn't worry about snapping the stool, as the weight-bearing rod is constructed from carbon fiber with a solid hunk of aluminum at the bottom to hold the rubber endcap in place. For softer ground, a retractable aluminum spike pops out the bottom—also useful for keeping the unwashed rabble at bay.
If your plein-air painting sesh runs late or that private theatrical performance falls after sundown, there's a small handy-dandy Rolls-branded flashlight stored in the hinge of the seat, along with a "discrete" pocket for stowing admission tickets or Krugerrands. Rolls says this contraption collapses into an accompanying leather case and fits snugly in the Cullinan's Recreation Module (or any of the cavernous trunk compartments of lesser—or greater—Rolls). Naturally, the color and finish of each seat can be ordered to match—or contrast—the upholstery of your car.
If the idea of a Rolls-branded stick seat has you scarfing caviar and swilling Dom more voraciously than usual, get in touch with your local Rolls-Royce dealer, which will happily take your $8,800 check for the British brand's latest toy.
