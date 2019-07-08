“Rolls-Royce Black Badge: Tokyo After Hours” Is a Must-See

Rolls-Royce’s Black Badge Dawn, Wraith, and Ghost models are the stars of a new photography exhibition now open in Tokyo. If you can’t make a trip to the Japanese capital, we’ve compiled the complete collection of 18 gorgeous photographs in the gallery below.

The new show is titled “Black Badge: Tokyo After Hours” and features stunning images taken by three international photographers between 2017 and 2019. As an added bonus, the exact Black Badge models featured in the photos will also be on display alongside the images.

Japanese photographer Yoshifumi Ogawa captured a Wraith Black Badge in the tony Ginza District, as well as a Black Badge Ghost on the outskirts of town. British photographer Mark Riccioni snapped a Magma Red Dawn Black Badge in tech-friendly Akihabara and on the rich residential streets of Nakameguro. Lastly, Singapore-based photographer Darren Chan used the late-night party district of Shinjuku as a backdrop for a Wraith Black Badge before capturing a Ghost Black Badge near the markets of Tsukiji.

Read More

Driven! Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge

What It’s Like to Buy Your First Rolls-Royce

7 Cool Things About Rolls-Royce’s First SUV

Our experience is that late at night is the best time to test drive and photograph vehicles in major metropolitan areas; this collection of photos is further proof. The marque’s Black Badge models make up more than 40 percent of Dawn, Ghost, and Wraith sales in Tokyo, according to Rolls-Royce, and you can see them and the full photo exhibition at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Tokyo, 2-7-17 Shiba, Tokyo, through July 13.