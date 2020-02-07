Rolling up to the red carpet, you can't go wrong with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan—or any Rolls, really—but if you really want to impress your fellow VIPs you should roll up in a Black Badge Cullinan. This bespoke and blacked-out Cullinan, the latest in Rolls-Royce's Black Badge line, really shines. And now, instead of shuttling stars, the Cullinan Black Badge is the star, at least in a new photo series by British photographer Mark Riccioni set in Los Angeles titled "King of the Night."

Riccioni is no stranger to capturing vehicles in their best light and also snapped a Magma Red Black Badge Dawn for Rolls-Royce in Tokyo for another series of drool worthy and stunning images. For this excursion, he captured the tony SUV with several of L.A. 's automotive subculture hot spots. His images co-star a pair of Chevy Impala lowriders, for example, as well as rat rod Fords, and a tricked-out Beamer with a bobber Hog.

The imposing Rolls SUV used for the shoot packs the same 592-hp twin-turbo V-12 as other Cullinans, but sports a special Forge Yellow leather interior that pops against the jet-black cabin and fiber-optic, light-up celestial headliner. Naturally, the good folks in Goodwood added a special Urban Photography Recreation Module in the trunk for Riccioni, which includes a drone, computer equipment for on-site photo editing, headphones, and other goodies for his after-hours shoot.

See all 13 photos See all 13 photos

The photos are gorgeous, and will make up an exhibit at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Beverly Hills in March. Can't make it? You can check out the photos in the gallery below: