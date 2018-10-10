Who Sings About Cars the Most? Rockers, Rappers, and Country Stars Top the List

There are love songs, and then there are love songs. For a true gearhead the passion for a car can be as intense as it is for another human being. And just like songs written to rejoice human-to-human love there’s been music written about man’s love for cars.

Off the top of one’s head they might recall more than a few cars songs, and even the genre, or lifestyle they are based in, but have you ever wondered just how many car songs have been written, and who sang them?

The folks at Gold Eagle brands and Digital Third Coast took the question quite seriously and collaborated on a study that breaks it down into which musicians reference cars the most, the genre of music that sing the most about cars, and which make of car is mentioned the most in song lyrics.

The study analyzed over 100,000 songs to determine how many mention cars within their lyrics and you can see the results in the cool chart below.

Here’s an interesting fact from all the data: “The least mentioned vehicle, however, was the Honda Civic.” Somebody needs to get on that.

As a bonus here’s a gallery of Civics to hopefully inspire a song or two below.