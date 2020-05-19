It's difficult to believe, but we're halfway through May 2020, which means summer is a mere month away. We're all itching to get out for some sunny-day drives, and if you need a car for the occasion—or, like us, you just like to daydream—you need to have a look at RM Sotheby's Driving Into Summer online collector-car auction, which runs from May 21-29 on the auction house's website. As usual, those with nearly unlimited budgets will have the pick of the litter, and RM Sotheby's is making it temptingly easy to dispense with millions of dollars. Were we so privileged, here are four Ferraris and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ we'd take a close look at.

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

Estimate: $2,200,000-$2,400,000

The first car that caught our eye from this RM Sotheby's sale is the first of a string of Ferrari supercars that includes the F40, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari. The 288 GTO was born out of a failed Group B race car project when the series was canceled on safety grounds in the mid-1980s. Making limoncello from lemons, Ferrari decided to build the cars anyway as a series of 272 road-legal production models with fully trimmed leather interiors, air conditioning, and power windows.

The wild, twin-turbo 2.9-liter engines made 395 horsepower; because the 288 GTO weighed several-hundred pounds less than the standard 308 GTB on which it was based, it was one of the fastest cars in its time. This car has a checkered past, having once been stolen by the mafia in Cannes, then lightly crashed decades later in Wisconsin. If neither of those things concern you, you could walk away with a minor deal on one of the ultimate analog Ferrari road cars.

1975 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 "Safari"

Estimate: $70,000-$90,000

If this car looks familiar, it's because you remember it from last year's failed Worldwide Auction event in Saudi Arabia, where it didn't sell for $70,000 (not much else sold, either). Prior to that, the car had sold on Bring a Trailer in August 2019 for $47,000.

This mid-engine, 3.0-liter V-8 road car was the first of that configuration for Ferrari and sold originally as a Dino, a short-lived Ferrari sub-brand, before all later-production 308 GT4s were eventually sold as proper Ferraris. This one's been given the lifted rally treatment for better or worse, and judging by RM Sotheby's pre-sale estimate, $70,000 should do the trick this time around.

2003 Ferrari Enzo

Estimate: $2,600,000-$2,900,000

The third member in Ferrari's supercar lineage, the Enzo was also the last of these ultimate roadgoing Ferraris to boast a naturally aspirated, non-hybrid V-12 engine, this one with a whopping 6.0-liters of displacement for 651 hp. Built in the midst of Ferrari's Formula 1 dominance with driver Michael Schumacher, Maranello built just 400 Enzos (Schumacher's was the only one painted black from the factory), each capable of a 3.3-second 0-60-mph sprint and a top speed of 218 mph. RM Sotheby's says this car is in nearly new condition, with just two owners in its life and driven less than 1,250 miles so far. We hope the mileage won't stay that low for long.

2005 Ferrari Superamerica

Estimate: $260,000-$300,000

The Ferraris we've seen so far from this RM Sotheby's sale are maybe a little much for the daily commute or a leisurely weekend drive. If grand touring is more your style, this Superamerica, one of 559 ever built, is a retractable-roof, front-engine, V-12 GT car that's still capable of 202 mph, should you find a road long enough and enough social distance between you and the nearest constable of the law. With fewer than 3,500 miles and a gorgeous shade of Argento Nürburgring paint, this Ferrari 575-based drop-top looks ready for plenty of road trips once the country opens up.

2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Estimate: $450,000-$550,000

On the flipside of this RM Sotheby's auction program, Ferruccio Lamborghini didn't much care for the Ferraris he bought. In fact, the Italian industrialist (tractors were his primary venture), was so disappointed with Enzo's cars that he went into business making his own performance cars.

The Aventador was developed quite a while after Ferruccio's death in 1993, but we have to think he'd approve—especially of this rare SVJ variant, the name being borrowed from the one-off Miura SVJ that Ferruccio did have a hand in. This is one of 900 SVJs built and, somehow, its owner has managed to drive it not even 300 miles, so it remains in as-new condition. Compared to the Aventador SV, the SVJ gets 20 more horsepower for 759 hp, 40 percent more downforce from larger aero add-ons, and rear-wheel steering. RM Sotheby's estimate on this car is about in line with new pricing, as the SVJ sported a $517,770 MSRP.