Every Friday at a Tim Horton's parking lot in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, there is a Cars and Coffee meet. Also, yes, there is a Tim Horton's in Saudi Arabia! (For those in the lower half of the States, Tim Horton's is a Canadian diner/coffee shop chain. ) Since 2014, locals have come from all over Saudi Arabia's capital city of Riyadh every week to share their passion for the hobby just like we do in the United States, and we knew we had to check the show out. While we expected to see mostly exotics and other fair-weather sports cars, we were mind-blown at how many classic American cars we saw, and how incredibly well kept and driven they were.

It is interesting to note that Saudi Arabia's import laws are highly restrictive. We heard that, if a car is 30 years old or more, it can't be driven, period. Well, that didn't stop these guys from coming out. "We are prone to be cited," said Nasser, the event's organizer. "But we weasel out of it. I never get pulled over."

Nasser told us that the enthusiast community is trying to work with the government to create new regulations for classic and modified cars. "I was one of the people in the community to help make a set of rules, but it never reached the echelon [in the government] that asked for them."

No matter what your background, nationality, race, political views, or religion, cars have a powerful way of bringing people together, and it was a real joy to talk with guys from this side of the globe about the cars they love.