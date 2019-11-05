Ringbrothers' Kick-Ass 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Packs 700 HP

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is back in Las Vegas for another installment, and that means Spring Green, Wisconsin-based Ringbrothers is back with another special creation. This time, the well-known muscle-car re-inventor has unveiled a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, dubbed "UNKL." According to the company, the name has a simple origin: one of the Ringbrothers owners "enjoyed a close relationship with his uncle. The build pays tribute to his uncle's influence on his passion for cars."

With a race-inspired theme, UNKL is powered by a 520-cubic-inch Jon Kaase Boss engine making 700 horsepower. The juice is transferred to the rear wheels via a reworked Bowler six-speed Tremec gearbox and a QA1 carbon-fiber driveshaft. We haven't heard the engine fire up, but Ringbrothers says its aggressive sound comes courtesy of a custom stainless-steel Flowmaster exhaust.

The modified exterior is painted with custom BASF "Big Boss Blue," and the body is widened by 1.0 inch on each side. The body itself is a mixture of reshaped carbon-fiber and steel panels. Other custom details include billet taillights, reshaped bumpers and trim, and engine-bay accessories that were custom machined at Ringbrothers' headquarters.

UNKL uses Detroit Speed Engineering's Aluma-Frame front suspension system with a cast aluminum cradle, custom-tuned steering rack, tubular suspension arms, and custom adjustable RideTech coilovers. The rear is equipped with Detroit Speed's QuadraLink suspension system and RideTech shocks. Detroit Speed also supplied the front and rear antiroll bars. Stopping power is provided by Baer with huge 6S Extreme calipers. UNKL rides on a bespoke set of forged HRE Wheels carrying Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (295/35R-19 front, 345/30R-20 rear).

UNKL of course also boasts a race-inspired custom interior, done by Upholstery Unlimited. It features Recaro seats, Ringbrothers billet components, an Ididit steering column, gauges by Classic Instruments, and "a cabin kept at a comfortable temperature thanks to a Vintage Air Gen IV Magnum evap kit."