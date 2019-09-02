In Photos: Go Inside Rick’s Garage, an 80+Car Muscle Dream Museum

As a young lad growing up in SoCal during the 1950s and early 1960s, Rick Lorenzen came to appreciate the cars of the era, from muscle cars to gassers. He began collecting them as far back as the 1970s, and eventually he had an opportunity to show them in an engaging environment that highlights them in a setting befitting their eras came to fruition shortly after the turn of the century. The 80-plus vehicles Lorenzen has on site at his museum include some gems: a gang of killer Corvettes, a 1962 Dart, 1963 Impala, 1965 GTO, 1970 Hemi ’Cuda, and a Superbird, to name a few.

They are surrounded by amazing displays revolving around store front re-creations from a Foster’s Freeze stand and music store to a hobby shop and a complete diner. Then there’s the re-created speed shop stacked with period goods, and the fully stocked Texaco gas station, a reproduction of the outlet run by his mother and father during the 1950s.

While not open to the public, the museum can be experienced via the private tours Lorenzen and his crew occasionally organize. You can contact the team via the Lions Drag Strip website.

Read More

This Barn-Find Muscle-Car Collection Is a Must-See

A Visual Tour of the Marconi Automotive Museum

Barn-Find Collection Includes 200 Collector Cars

A version of this story originally appeared on the Hot Rod Network.