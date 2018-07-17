/ Rezvani Tank Military Edition Packs a Hellcat’s Heart

Ferris Rezvani first started creating insane cars like the Beast to bring the thrill of an F-4 fighter jet to the ground. From there the small motor company rolled out its Tank to give civilians a defense driving experience. Today, it is taking its next step towards giving us the closest possible MRAP Army driving experience with the introduction of the Rezvani Tank Military Edition.

Rezvani Tank launched in 2017 as a juiced-up Jeep Wrangler with add-ons that made the SUV an extreme utility vehicle. Many of the options for the Tank, such as the FLIR Thermal Night Military-Grade Run Flat Tires, are already included in the Tank Military Edition.

While the standard Tank packs a 6.4-liter V-8 engine with 500 hp, the Tank Military Edition gets an upgrade with a Dodge Hellcat-sourced V-8 that cranks out a beastly 707 hp.

Aside from the noticeable power upgrade it also receives lots of defensive goodies that bring the Tank to the next level.

For starters, it gets Level 7 ballistic armor, which is strong enough to protect against high caliber weapons and assault rifles. In addition to B7 level glass and body armor, the Military Edition is also protected with underside munition protection and Kevlar heat-protected fiber wrapping on the battery, fuel tank, and radiator.

To warn off threats, this extreme utility truck is suited with sirens and an intercom system that includes external speakers and microphones that your neighbors will love. Outsiders are also warned off by blinding lights, smoke screen protection, and a set of magnetic dead-bolts on electrified door handles.

On the inside, drivers can ride comfortably with the leather seat package that comes with ten different style options. The vehicle also offers a Security Survival Kit, which includes gas masks, first aid kits, and a hypothermia kit. Good times.

If you are ready to enlist, the Military Edition price tag starts at $295,000.