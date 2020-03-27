When you're cooped up at home for potentially weeks on end, it can be tough to fill the days with entertainment. Fortunately for you, dear Automobile reader, the Revs Institute Digital Library in Naples, Florida has just the thing to keep you entertained for hours on end.

The Revs Institute was founded by businessman, philanthropist, and automotive enthusiast Miles Collier, and contains not just a collection of more than 100 significant classic cars, it also has a massive archive. The Institute has actively purchased collections of photographs, art and other automotive memorabilia through the years to preserve for future generations. The best part of all this is you can search through the Revs Institute digital library at no cost-and there's hours of searching to do.

Have a few favorite cars from the past? Use the search function to find period photographs you may have never seen before from race tracks, press launches, auto shows, and other events. Similarly, there are plenty of in-period photos from old Formula 1, Indy Car, IMSA, WRC and other events that will keep you clicking, potentially for days. The sheer scope is amazing, from 1930s grand prix racing through 1950s and '60s sports car events and up to 1980s and '90s rally races. That's not to mention plenty of posters and other art, unique hood ornaments, and collections of various automotive memorabilia including hats, event programs, and more.

All told, the Revs Institute digital library has over half a million photographs from its massive archive available for viewing, a project that started in 2012. The website claims to have millions of slides, negatives and prints in its collection that it is working to add to the online database. Featured photographers who have had their collections end up at Revs Institute include Karl Ludvigsen, Geoffrey Hewitt, Thomas Burnside, and John Blakemore. Find a photograph you really like? Copies are available for purchase.

Generally, the Revs Institute and its collection of cars is open to the general public, while its archives are normally only open to researchers, historians, and journalists. The museum is currently closed until further notice, but it's one of the first places we want to visit when it re-opens.