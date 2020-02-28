"Do you know the Klingon proverb that tells us revenge is a dish that is best served cold?" Actor Ricardo Montalban, in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan's titular role, asks that question just before launching a surprise attack on the Enterprise. Montalban's smooth yet slightly over-the-top delivery of the line made it one of the best in the movie, even though we all know that revenge is sweet no matter how you serve it.

Peregrine Automotive is a performance outfit that specializes in creating carbon-fiber wide-body kits and is currently dishing out a limited production run of its aptly named Revenge GT Mustang. Only 35 coupes and 15 convertibles will be offered by the SoCal-based builder. Founders Alex and Armen Keuylian now join Shelby, Hennessey, and Saleen in offering high-horsepower custom Mustangs—except this one will cost some serious scratch. The performance package starts at $139,000 not including the donor Mustang, $159,000 for a convertible version, and goes up to at least $180,000 (with the base pony car included).

Here's what you get for all that dough. First, the Mustang's body is stripped of all exterior parts except for the doors and roof, and receives replacements made of carbon fiber. New bits include a carbon-fiber bumpers, front splitter, rear diffuser, custom hood with three intakes and two extractors, wide-body fenders and quarter panels, side rockers, and a custom rear spoiler or massive optional "Race Wing." It also features a three-port exhaust system that was designed by Peregrine.

The Revenge GT rolls on 20-inch Forgeline aluminum wheels shod with 295/35R20s and 345/30R20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber front and rear. Brembo brakes help slow it down, with six-piston calipers and 405 x 34mm drilled discs up front and four-piston squeezers and 380 x 28mm rotors in the rear.

Under the custom hood, the Revenge GT packs a 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 with a stage 2 3.0-liter Whipple Supercharger that lays down 800 horses. If that's not enough, Peregrine says you can order one with a few hundred more if you want to try outrunning Coronavirus.

Inside is a custom leather interior that can be personalized with special color and stitching options. Both standard and Recaro seats are available. Outside, the Revenge GT can be painted any shade you want, but the exposed carbon-fiber in matte, satin, or gloss look the meanest and would melt even a villain like Khan's heart.

