The Ford Mustang is of course an all-time classic, and the 1967 Fastback is one of our favorite versions of the long-running icon. Now, a Russian company has designed a fully electric take on the ’67 called the Aviar R67, and if it actually builds them we’d love to take one for a spin. Experience tells us that getting such a car made is an uphill battle at best, but for the sake of playing along, here are some of the company’s claims for the R67.

Aviar says the Mustang EV is “the first electric muscle car with incredible acceleration dynamics and a high level of comfort.” Okay. It also claims a zero-to-62-mph time of 2.2 seconds, as well as a top speed of 155 mph. As with most EVs, if this one becomes a reality, those two feats are likely to be mutually exclusive, as top-speed and hard-acceleration runs usually drain a battery pack in a hurry.

Beneath the retro sheetmetal, power is said to come from a pair of electric motors—one per axle, which means the car features all-wheel drive—delivering a total system output of 840 horsepower. Range from its 100-kWh battery pack is estimated around 315 miles.

According to the site, the Mustang EV sports an aluminum and/or carbon-fiber frame with reinforcing elements, as well as an adaptive air suspension system than can lower the car for sportier driving, or at higher velocities to increase stability.

The cabin, as rendered so far, is a minimalist affair and includes toothy air vents from a Mercedes-Benz and a fat steering wheel, as well as a huge touchscreen and door handles that seem to be pulled from Tesla. As a bonus, there’s even a sunroof. It’s attractive enough.

Is the car fake news? We’ll believe it when we see it—or hear it. The company also touts an external sound system that “simulates the operation of the engine and exhaust system of the legendary Ford Mustang Shelby GT500” plus an autopilot-like self-driving capability. In fact, given the specs and some of the features, it sounds a bit like a re-skin of a Tesla.

There are big items unaddressed by Aviar’s splashy and well-designed site. Did the company properly license the body design? Where are the electrical drive components actually coming from? Are there agreements in place to use other automakers’ pieces? Is there a production facility? How much will it cost? Until questions like these are answered, the world’s collective dream of an electric mega-Mustang from Russia is likely to go unfilled.