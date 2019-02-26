Report: The Chevrolet Blazer Will Get a Three-Row Variant Next Year

Chevrolet is now selling the Blazer midsize crossover, but there’s more soon to come for the new model if a new report is to be believed: It says a three-row version is on the way.

GM Authority reports the new model will debut in China in early 2020. It will launch in other markets later, although it’s unclear if that includes the U.S., the report says. Production will take place at the SAIC-GM Jinqiao Cadillac plant in Shanghai. It’s possible another manufacturing facility outside of China will also contribute output.

The three-row Chevrolet Blazer crossover could resemble the Chevrolet FNR-CarryAll Concept (pictured above) that debuted at the 2018 Guangzhou Motor Show last year. This concept features Camaro design cues like the current Blazer, and its name was inspired by the bowtie brand’s first SUV in 1935, the Suburban Carryall. The concept has six seats.

The new model, which could be called the Blazer XL, will feature a more traditional roofline than the sloping roof of the smaller Blazer. It will also have larger rear doors and a more vertical tailgate, the report says.

Expect the new crossover to be 5.5 inches longer than the two-row Blazer, but smaller than the Chevrolet Traverse. The Traverse measures 204.3 inches in length, while the three-row Blazer is expected to measure roughly seven inches shorter, if the concept is any indication. The Traverse has a wheelbase measuring 120.9 inches, compared to the three-row Blazer’s expected wheelbase of 112.9 inches. The size difference is notable, but it may not be enough to convince GM to offer an additional three-row crossover in the U.S.

Chevrolet responded to a request for comment by saying it does not comment on future product.

According to the report, confidential SAIC-GM documents identify the three-row Blazer under the same C1UC vehicle program code as the standard Blazer, so both models sit on the same C1 architecture that also underpins the Cadillac XT5. GM Authority expects the Blazer XL to come with two powertrain choices: a 305-hp 3.6-liter V-6 and a China-exclusive turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four with 240 horsepower. In the U.S., the current Blazer comes with the choice of the aforementioned V-6 and a base 193-hp 2.5-liter inline-four.