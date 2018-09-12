Rent a Porsche for About $300 a Day or $3,000 a Week

There’s good news and bad news from Porsche today. First the good news—if you can’t afford to buy a new Porsche, now you can rent a Macan, 718 Cayman, or a Boxster for about $300 ($269, plus tax and fees) a day.

Better yet, you can rent a 911 for about $3,000 ($2,909, plus tax and fees) a week. How cool is that?

OK, now for the bad news—you have to live in or around Atlanta, Georgia in order to rent one. (Insert sad trombone sound effect here.) The short-term rental service is called Porsche Drive and includes white-glove concierge delivery and pickup service.

But wait, there’s more —if you are lucky enough to live in Los Angeles or San Francisco, the marque is launching Porsche Host, a peer-to-peer pilot program developed with car-sharing provider Turo on October 8. Californians can book a Porsche for a day, month, or longer via an app or using the maker’s website.

“We want to offer a choice in how people experience the thrill of driving a Porsche,” said Klaus Zellmer, Porsche Cars North America President and CEO in a statement.

“Our market research shows that consumers want options across a spectrum from access to ownership. The Porsche Drive and Porsche Host pilots are exciting, non-traditional ways to let customers choose how they get behind the wheel of a Porsche.”

Sounds like a great plan to us. The new services are offered in addition to Porsche Passport, a monthly subscription plan where customers can drive a Porsche for $2,000-$3,000 a month (plus a $500 joining fee) but for all that moola, it thankfully includes insurance, maintenance, and taxes.

Interested and happen to live on the East or West Coast? Visit www.porschedrive.us for the complete scoop.