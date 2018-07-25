Refreshed Porsche Macan Debuts in China

It feels like just yesterday that the Porsche Macan arrived on the scene, but it’s already time for the SUV’s midcycle refresh. The product once known internally as “Cajun” (short for Cayenne Junior) showed off an updated exterior, a more refined cabin, and a host of new technologies when the face-lifted SUV debuted in Shanghai this week.

The biggest change you’ll notice is in the rear, with a new LED strip that connects the taillights similar to the larger Cayenne. The new Macan—in China, at least—also gets LED headlights as standard. The new lamps feature three-dimensional design elements and can be further upgraded with the optional Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus adaptive headlight feature. Moving down to the front bumper, you’ll see that the fascia has been subtly redesigned with new vents and slender LED daytime running lights.

Inside, Porsche upgraded the central infotainment display to an 11-inch touchscreen (up from 7 inches). Meanwhile, the instrument cluster draws inspiration from the Panamera and Cayenne, and the dash and center stack have been revised. Just like the 911, Panamera, and others, the Macan gets a steering wheel-mounted drive mode selector switch when equipped with the Sport Chrono package. New tech features include Porsche’s Connect Plus cloud-based telematics service, an updated Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system, and an Offroad Precision App that lets you record your off-road excursions.

Porsche was light on technical details for the refreshed Macan, but did say it gets a revised chassis. The SUV has been tuned to deliver improved stability and comfort, in addition to more neutral handling. Porsche will continue to offer staggered tire sizes, but also introduces new performance tires and wheel designs (in 20- and 21-inch sizes). Porsche previously said the refresh would encompass engine updates, but so far there’s no word on what those changes entail. Currently, Porsche offers a 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo-four and a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V-6 making 340-440 hp, depending on trim.

The refreshed Porsche Macan will begin rolling out in China, where the sport luxury SUV is in particularly high demand, and Porsche says we’ll see info on the versions for other markets later this year.