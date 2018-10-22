2019 Nissan Maxima Bound for L.A. Auto Show

The refreshed 2019 Nissan Maxima will debut at the Los Angeles auto show next month.

Ahead of the full reveal, Nissan has released one image of the updated sport sedan. There are new headlights and fog lamps, although the grille appears much the same as before. It has similar body lines as the pre-refresh model as well as a familiar floating roof design. It’s likely Nissan changed up the rear, but we can’t see it from this picture.

The Maxima will offer the suite of technologies encompassed by Safety Shield 360. These should include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, high beam assist, and rear automatic braking. Nissan is also bringing this package to other models including the 2019 Altima and Rogue.

The eighth-generation Maxima debuted for the 2016 model year, and it’s design is just as polarizing today. Like many of its full-size sedan rivals, the Maxima offers a V-6 engine. The current model comes exclusively with a 3.5-liter V-6 engine good for 300 hp and 261 lb-ft of torque. We enjoy the sedan’s quick acceleration and its well-programmed CVT, but we hope part of the refresh includes improved steering and body control.

The 2019 Nissan Maxima goes on sale in December.