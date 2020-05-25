Take That, Yogi: This Hard-Sided Rooftop Camper Tent Is Bear-Proof

Worried about bears attacking your pop-up tent in the middle of the night? Worry no more. We found the perfect alternative for you: this hard-sided rooftop camper by Redtail Overland. The carbon-fiber campers are handcrafted and built-to-order in Longmont, Colorado, and start at $20,000 for an RT 90 rooftop model and $25,000 for the top-of-the-line RT 110. Add at least $3,000 for a super rad Baja Designs Lp6 Pro LED light bar and you and your favorite four-wheeling rig are good to go practically anywhere.

While it sounds pricey, you get a lot for those princely sums. For instance, a fully hard-sided carbon-fiber shell with up to 330 watts of solar power and a 60-Ah lithium-ion battery bank. Both versions offer locking doors and windows, the latter being dual-pane impact-resistant pieces to keep those pesky bears at bay. But wait, there's more, as the lofty wedge away from home comes with dimmable LED lighting, a 250-watt inverter, a large fan, USB and 110-volt outlets, and a quiet diesel heater to keep your toes toasty at night.

The pop-top takes just 30 seconds to set up or break it down thanks to its gas struts and hinged walls that fold on themselves. Among the differences between the two options is the Redtail RT 90 offers 210 watts of solar capability and has a 40-Ah battery pack while the RT 100 offers 330 watts and 60-Ah. In addition, the 110 is more spacious, with room for two adults and two kids. It is designed to fit on most late-model pickup trucks and vans, although SUVs would surely work, too. The RT 90 is more compact and sleeps two, and is designed for mid-size SUVs.

The company was founded last year by Ty and Annie Tatro, a husband and wife team that were formerly employed by luxury expedition-vehicle manufacturer EarthRoamer. These days, the Tatros prefer nimbler vehicles to explore the planet over larger, luxury-oriented overland RVs. Redtail Overland is currently accepting preorders on its website.