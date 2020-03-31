If you're familiar with Formula 1, you've probably heard the name Helmut Marko once or twice. The former racing driver is currently a senior advisor to the Red Bull F1 racing team, and he's known for being notoriously hard to please. Recently, Marko suggested that the team hold a training camp for Red Bull's young drivers, despite fears of coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease it causes spreading.

According to NBC Sports, Marko told Austrian public broadcaster ORF over the weekend that he would gather the team's younger drivers for a training camp, but that the idea was quickly dismissed. He also noted that if they do get infected with the virus, they would be better equipped to deal with the 2020 season, which for now is still postponed.

"We have four Formula One drivers, we have eight or 10 juniors, and the idea was to hold a camp where we could bridge this rather dead time mentally and physically," Marko said. "And then it would be ideal, because these are all young, strong men in really good health, if the infection comes then. Then they would be equipped, if it starts up again, for a really hard world championship. "

According to Marko, the idea was not well received. The 76 year old also noted, "I belong to the high risk group, but I'm not frightened. I respect it," referring to the virus.