John Lennon famously said that life is what happens when you're busy making other plans. That especially holds true when it comes to car projects and the career demands, family obligations, and plain-old procrastination that conspire to thwart them. Joe Guzek's one-off, special-order 1970 Buick GS 455 almost wasn't a thing—it spent years languishing in restoration purgatory after an accidental flooding incident, only to suffer yet another delay when a life-altering medical condition sidelined Joe.

The once-formidable A-body was the stoplight scourge of Lansing, Michigan, but it would be rejuvenated yet, thanks to a loyal and dedicated group of friends and family who stepped in to push the rare Buick's restoration and support Guzek himself.



Buick produced 2,465 Stage 1-equipped GS models for 1970, but this is the only one painted Cinnamon Firemist, a special-order color the factory didn't want to apply.

In the fall of 1969, Guzek ordered his Stage 1 Buick special-order with a Cadillac paint color, Cinnamon Firemist, and with a 3.91:1 rear axle. It took some arm twisting to get that order through, but as an engineer at auto supplier and wheel manufacturer Motor Wheel Corporation, he had connections within General Motors. Joe had been driving a 1968 Z/28 wearing an early set of the distinctive Motor Wheel Spyder wheels, but found the car all but impossible to drive during Michigan's snowy and icy winters.

"It was a fun car to drive for about half of the year," says Guzek, adding that "with its 3.73 axle, it was just about useless."

Through his work at Motor Wheel and his connections at GM, Joe had spent some time in an early Buick GS Stage 1 development car and also drove a prototype Stage 2 development car that was built from a 1969 GS 400.

"It had 12:1 compression, a hotter cam, and a Holley carb," Guzek says of the prototype. "What impressed me the most, like the Stage 1 car, was how smooth and tractable the engine was. And all the torque. Those Buick engines made loads of torque, and it felt great."

Sold on the Stage 1, he started the ordering process with the help of GM engineer friend Denny Manner. Manner tried to convince him to go with an automatic, but Guzek was adamant about a four-speed manual (good man). The only issue? The special-order 3.91 rear end, which wasn't available; GM only offered the Stage 1/four-speed combo with a 3.64 ratio. Guzek's connections paid off, and a 3.91 axle was ordered.



The Stage 1 package was a $199 option that pumped horsepower up to an underrated 360 while maintaining the Buick 455's stellar 500 lb-ft of torque. Joe Guzek pushed his further with a hotter cam and headers. The foam pads in front of the air cleaner sealed the induction system to the hood, feeding cool outside air to the Quadrajet below.

Now, before many of you start writing in to protest, throwing shade, or skeptically asking which axle was installed at the factory (i.e., a specially fitted "corporate" axle or perhaps the Canadian-market Chevy 12-bolt), the short answer is we don't know. Guzek blew it up not long after taking delivery, and his local dealer couldn't service the oddball axle. The original went to the scrapyard decades ago, and Guzek doesn't recall what axle was actually installed, only that it didn't have 3.91 gears he wanted. Luckily, it was replaced in the restoration with a 3.91 gear in a custom setup from DTS.

The special-order paint was even more of a challenge for the factory. GM really, really didn't want to spray the Buick that color. You see, Buick offered a similar hue, dubbed Fireglow Orange, in 1969, which is when Guzek took a liking to it. But the burnt-orange metallic color proved very difficult to spray with an acceptable appearance quality, and it was quickly dropped from the order books. Undeterred, Guzek pushed ahead with his order, but ended up with a similar color Cadillac had on offer for 1970.

Modern headers aren't original, but they replicate the day-two performance enhancements Guzek made to the car shortly after purchasing it.

"Back then, you could pretty much order any color you wanted as long as you were willing to pay extra for it," says Guzek. "But, because that color was so difficult, there was a big pushback against it for my car. They ultimately did it, but they didn't want to do it."

As it turns out, the factory was right in abandoning the color, as Guzek admits the finish wasn't good, noting how it "was splotchy and uneven."



Motor Wheel Corporation produced the Spyder wheel design from the late 1960s through 1973, but the wheels on Guzek's car comprise the only known set produced in a 15x8.5 size, a half-inch wider than what was offered. They also wear the early, hard-to-find metal center caps rather than the later chrome-plated plastic caps.

With the car built in nearby Flint, Michigan, Guzek arranged for factory delivery and had a friend pick it up and put a few shakedown miles on the car. Soon after, on the advice of his engineer contact at GM, Guzek spoke to Buick engine performance pioneer Jim Bell (later of Kenne-Bell fame) and ordered a camshaft package and a set of Mickey Thompson headers.

There was one more thing: a set of custom-made, 15 x 8.5 Motor Wheel Spyders. That made them a half-inch wider than the widest off-the-shelf version, as Guzek wanted the widest possible contact patch on the street.

See all 9 photos See all 9 photos Guzek's GS and the extra-wide Spyder wheels were used for Motor Wheel factory promo photos.

"The car was very strong and ran in the 12s through closed exhaust and on street tires," he says. "I'd pump up the air pressure to about 35 pounds or so. They were just right when they left two solid black stripes on the street. If there wasn't any or much black in the middle of them, there wasn't enough air in the tires."

Guzek daily drove the car for about five years. In the winter of 1975, while the Buick was parked, his storage building flooded. The special-order Buick was swamped up to the center of the steering wheel, triggering a nearly 45-year quest to return it to its original condition. The first few years of that effort were spent collecting parts. Guzek rounded up just about every N.O.S. panel, knob, and trim piece he could find.

He also met restorer Bob Reeve, who would take on the car's restoration and work on it as time and Guzek's budget allowed. It's a relationship that has spanned about 30 years, as Reeve and Guzek's network and friends and relatives pushed to get the resto over the finish line in time for the 2019 Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals. Its debut there would represent the first time the car had been seen in public since the flood sidelined it 45 years ago.



A two-point, hoop-style roll bar was added to the GS by Guzek back in the day. It's the only deviation from stock in the brown vinyl-trimmed cabin.

Ironically, despite more than four decades of perpetual restoration, making the deadline proved a challenge. Parts still had to be chased, and the eye for assembly detail required for a first-class restoration couldn't be rushed no matter how many years had passed since the project commenced. And let's not forget about that special paint. The color had long since disappeared from the paint chip books, so Reeve mixed and mixed again until the correct color was matched against a sample on an original panel that hadn't been exposed to sunlight. It took 14 tries until he nailed it.



The car was ordered with the $31.60 Rallye steering wheel. Only 21,832 original miles show on the odometer.

Guzek is quick to point to the assistance of his wife, Mary, and longtime friend Paul Aurand for spearheading the project as he dealt with his medical issues. Bob Reeve deserves more than only the credit for the bulk of the restoration work, too. He toted the car from shop to shop for the better part of 30 years, as the long-term project stretched over decades.

"This wouldn't have been accomplished without them," Guzek says. "This car represents a lot of great memories from a time when I wanted to show taillights to anyone who challenged. I always knew it would get restored. I just couldn't have imagined it would take this long."



A Hurst shifter is matched with the M20 four-speed transmission, while a mini-console around the shifter was a weight-adding option Guzek kept off the order sheet. Buick's Sonomatic AM radio was a $69.51 option in 1970.

It's also noteworthy that a number of people supporting him with the restoration are part of the crew behind the Michigan State University Project W-31, which was featured in "Independent Study: Project W-31" (Nov. 2018). Guzek helped the team back in the early 1970s, and they in turn helped him with the Buick.

The important thing is this rare Stage 1, with its special-order features, is back on the street, thanks to a tremendous group effort. After more than 40 years, Joe Guzek is behind the wheel of his special-order GS once again. But that's life, when you're making other plans.

1970 GS 455 Stage 1

Owned by: Joe Guzek

Restored by: Bob Reeve/Carshine Restorations

Engine: 455ci/360hp Buick Stage 1 V-8

Transmission: Muncie M20 4-speed manual

Rearend: Custom by DTS with 3.91 gears and posi

Exterior color: Cinnamon Firemist (Cadillac special order)

Interior: Brown vinyl bucket seats

Wheels: 15x8.5 Motor Wheel Corporation Spyder

Tires: G60-15 Goodyear Polyglas

Special parts: Custom rear axle, roll bar

