Super Cheap Kit Converts Also-Cheap Ram ProMasters Into Camper Vans

A van's conversion to a camper can easily cost $30,000, and if you want your van to truly double as a home and not a somewhat temporary space on wheels, you could end up spending even more. If you don't need all the frills, Wayfarer Vans will convert your Ram ProMaster or ProMaster City into an ideal short-term camping partner for real cheap.

Costing just $5,196, the company's Ram ProMaster City conversion kit covers the basics. You just bring the Ram ProMaster City cargo van, the smaller of Ram's two Fiat-based commercial vans that starts at $26,140. The kit includes moisture-resistant body insulating panels, a fold-up table, sturdy flooring, and camper boxes with seating cushions, which can be made with the fabric of your choosing. The space can be converted into a bed platform for sleeping at night, leaving room for gear below. Installation is free at the company's shop in Colorado Springs, Colorado, or you can get it shipped for $750. The kit is only compatible with ProMaster City Cargo/Tradesman SLT or Standard models from the 2015 model year onward.

Conversion kits for the larger ProMaster get a lot fancier (and roomier!). A kit starting at $9,795 provides a kitchen with a sink and hand pump, perimeter shelving, privacy paneling, cargo management tracks, and 100-percent natural wood insulation. It starts to look like a miniature house on wheels more so than a camper. The kit is compatible with the 136-inch wheelbase, high roof ProMaster from the 2014 model year onward. The kit for the bigger 159-inch wheelbase model, which adds a hideaway table, costs $11,394. On the larger vans, installation of the kit is required at Wayfarer's shop (it's still free).

Wayfarer says all three camper kits can be financed with along the brand-new vans. You can either provide your local dealership with an invoice, or purchase a van and conversion kit directly through a Wayfarer dealership partner. It can take seven to nine weeks to get your kit during the busier spring and summer season, or three to five weeks for slower times of the year.

The Ram ProMaster and ProMaster City are popular camper van candidates as the base vehicles are not very expensive. If you're looking to spend more coin converting your ProMaster, check out these slick conversion kits with a cooktop stove, fridge, and shower.