If you want to spend a weekend off the grid, then you ought to take a look at the Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender. However, if you want to spend your weekdays off-the-grid, then you'll want to consider this Ram ProMaster that's been outfitted by Vertical Vans with its Alpine conversion kit. At $79,000, it's likely only a few thousand dollars more expensive than the Mercedes (which Mercedes says will start in the low $70k range).

Admittedly, Vertical Vans and its ProMaster lack the full factory-support of Ram (unlike the Mercedes-backed Weekender). Plus, this particular ProMaster happens to have 21,000 miles on its odometer. Of course, Vertical Vans will surely apply its Alpine conversion kit to a customer's brand-new ProMaster, but such an option would likely push the overall cost of the project past $80,000.

Our advice: If the Alpine conversion kit for the ProMaster appeals to you, then take advantage of this low-mileage example and its relatively low price.

So, what does $79,000 worth of a used 2019 Ram ProMaster outfitted by Vertical Vans net you? A lot.

Besides an expected sleeping space (with a queen-sized memory foam mattress, no less), Vertical Vans equips this ProMaster with a full kitchen that includes a sink connected to a 12.0-gallon water system, a 3.0-cubic-foot mini-fridge, and a two-burner cooktop. A 24.0-inch flip-up table and a pair of bench seats make for an informal dining space, while waterproof floors allow users to adventure out in the snow, mud, or surf without worrying about saturating the van's insides.

Ample storage throughout the cabin and under the bed ensures there's plenty of room for clothes, cutlery, and toys, such as bikes or snowboards. Further assisting this ProMaster in making any location its home is an auxiliary, 210-amp-hour lithium-ion battery, as well as a set of solar panels.

Yes, there are less expensive ways to live the #VanLife, but this Ram ProMaster by Vertical Vans combines the reliability of a modern, near-new van with the comforts and luxuries of a professional build. If we had $79,000 to spare, we'd certainly consider spending it on a mobile home away from home like this Ram camper van.