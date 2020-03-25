Why settle on a plain-old Ram ProMaster van when you can have your very own Ram ProMasterbedroom camper van? Technically that's not what Ready.Set.Van calls its slick ProMaster camper van conversion (and we expect a kickback from any individual or company that might want to use the ProMasterbedroom name in the future), but the Lambertville, New Jersey-based upfitter certainly does a fine job of turning Ram's large van into a well-furnished home away from home.

With a base price of $33,750 (not including the price of the ProMaster itself), Ready.Set.Van's entry-level Basecamp conversion kit comes with all the equipment any #VanLife aficionado needs to take on life on the road. The setup includes niceties such as a sink, cooktop stove, a 2.8-cubic-foot fridge, a small sitting or dining space, and a raised bed with built-in storage. Pop open the rear cargo doors, and the Basecamp hides a sizable storage area, an outdoor shower, and AC, 12-volt, and USB outlets.

See all 23 photos See all 23 photos

Too shy to shower outside? Then opt for the $42,250 Basecamp Plus, which adds an indoor shower, a toilet, and swiveling driver and front passenger seats. Finally, Ready.Set.Van offers the $42,750 Wanderer, which trades the Basecamp and Basecamp Plus models' rear storage area for additional passenger space.

Like the Basecamp Plus, the Wanderer includes an indoor shower and toilet; however, in place of the Basecamps' bed, the Wanderer welcomes a six-person seating area and a folding Murphy bed.

No matter the setup, Ready.Set.Van equips all of its ProMaster conversions with a 400-watt solar charging panel and a 5.0-kWh battery module from Tesla in order to ensure owners of their vans have plenty of power for spurts spent living off the grid. Need even more energy capacity? Don't worry, Ready.Set.Van has you covered with available 10.1-kWh and 15.1-kWh battery pack options (dubbed Upgrade and Maniac, respectively).

More Videos 8 Reasons Why the Ram Heavy Duty Is the Ultimate Luxury Hauler Ram_2019_1500_Multifunction Tailgate_One Step Ahead 2020 Blink of an Eye Trailer_V1 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm B-Roll Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: From the Press Room Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid B-Roll 2020 Land Rover Defender 110

Adding one of Ready.Set.Van's camper kits to your own ProMaster requires first getting your hands on a model with the 159.0-inch wheelbase and then putting a $5,000 deposit down with the conversion company. After that, buyers work with Ready.Set.Van to design the interior of their ProMaster and write a check for half of the conversion's cost. Approximately eight weeks later, the buyer pays off the remaining conversion costs and takes delivery of the completed van.

Assuming you start with a new, $38,190 2020 Ram ProMaster 2500 cargo van with a high roof—the least expensive model with a 159.0-inch wheelbase—and add in Ready.Set.Van's entry-level Basecamp conversion kit, then you're looking at a total cost of $71,940. Given that we expect the kitchenless Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender to start at approximately $70,000, the price of the Ready.Set.Van Basecamp conversion kit and associated Ram ProMaster seems relatively reasonable. Plus, there's always the possibility of saving even more money by purchasing a cheaper, used ProMaster as the foundation.