Among Fiat Chrysler's brands, Jeep have long been in the habit of finding old rustbuckets from the middle of the country and transforming them, with Mopar's help, into highly appealing customs. For the 2019 SEMA show in Las Vegas next week, it's Dodge's, er, Ram's … er Dodge and Ram's turn.

Meet the Mopar Lowliner concept, a sort of mashup of old Dodge and new Ram trucks. It began life as a 1968 Dodge D200 Sweptline pickup made for camper duty; it was found for sale in Ohio for $6,800. The parts division then slammed the pickup, covered it in Candied Delmonico Red and Dairy Cream paint, opened the hood louvers to make them functional, welded the front fenders and hood together—hinging the new piece at the front—and dropped in 1,100 pounds' worth of 5.9-liter Cummins service diesel. Even better, the engine puts its power through the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Led by Ram and Mopar design chief Joe Dehner, Mopar fully boxed the Sweptline's C-section frame, lowered the ride height, lengthened the wheelbase, and moved the front axle forward by three inches for better proportions. The Dodge Sweptline's original bench seat is covered in distressed leather in an orange-amber color called Blazing Saddle Tan, and the '68 Dodge's original steering wheel—nearly the diameter of the new exterior wheels—has been retained, along with its midcentury-style dash and gauges.

The bed floor was swapped for a modern Ram 1500 pickup's and raised six inches. Its wheel wells were widened by five inches per side to accommodate 285/35-22 tires on 9.5-inch-wide billet eight-lug aluminum wheels designed to look like the old steel poverty caps of the '60s. The gas tank was moved from behind the single-cab's bench seat, and along with the air compressor for the suspension, now resides in the space created by the raised floor.

The headlamps are seven-inch LEDs, and backup lights have been integrated into the taillamps, which feature the Mopar Omega M logo in the middle. That logo has been ghosted into the front fenders, as well, while a Dodge graphic is ghosted onto the tailgate. Mopar will show a total of 14 custom cars and trucks at the 2019 SEMA show in Las Vegas.