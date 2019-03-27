Typically, automakers save their big reveals for the major international auto shows, but that doesn’t mean certain regional auto shows are irrelevant. They’re a great way for automakers to interact with potential customers and drive actual sales, and that’s a big reason regional special editions are introduced at these shows. Ram chose this year’s DFW Auto Show in Dallas to do just that with the launch of the Texas-only special edition of its latest heavy-duty pickup trucks.

The 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Lone Star Edition models each receive a special Lone Star tailgate, as well as unique interior badges. Each one also gets a chrome grille, door handles, bumpers, and 18-inch steel wheels. If you want, you can add optional LED lighting and 20-inch aluminum wheels. Lone Star Editions also include a Class 5 receiver hitch, an electronic trailer-brake controller, and extra-wide power mirrors for trailer towing.

Engine choices include the new 6.7-liter inline-six Cummins diesel with 400 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque mated to an Aisin six-speed automatic, as well as a lower-output version of the Cummins with 370 horses and 850 lb-ft that hooks to an eight-speed automatic or the stouter six-speed unit. The standard powerplant is a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 good for 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. It can only be had with the eight-speed automatic.

The Lone Star Edition is offered in most powertrain and body configurations, giving potential customers plenty of choices. That also extends to the cabin, which can be ordered with two different interior packages and in a choice of four color combinations. Cloth seats come standard, a power driver’s seat, a larger touchscreen display, and an upgraded dash are optional. Several other appearance and options packages can be added, as well. Pricing for the Ram 2500 Lone Star starts at $39,340, with the 3500 priced from $40,790. Both go on sale sometime in the second quarter of this year.