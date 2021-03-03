Ram Honors the Coast Guard With Latest "Built to Serve" Pickup

Ram has released the fifth and final iteration of its limited-run Built to Serve trucks, a series of special-edition 1500 pickups designed to honor those who serve in our military. The latest truck honors the Coast Guard and is available in either Spitfire (orange) paint or Bright White. (Apparently, Ram is not ready to recognize our sixth military branch, the newly-formed Space Force.)

Like other Built to Serve Rams, the Coast Guard-inspired truck gets unique badging, blacked-out trim, body-color fender flares, 20-inch wheels, and includes the 1500's available 4x4 Off-Road package. Inside, Built to Serve badges are attached with Velcro. Ram includes additional Velcro panels for owners to display their own military patches within the truck. Contrast-color stitching of each edition reflects the branch of the military it is designed to commemorate—orange in the case of this latest version.

