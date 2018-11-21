Rair Air at the Rennsport Reunion VI

There are Porsche fans, and then there are the faithful—the pilgrims who flocked to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for Rennsport Reunion VI—a celebration of the German carmaker that has stamped its indelible mark on the sports car landscape.

1. You don’t see a lot of Pre-A split-window 356 coupes, and even fewer wear such a color.

2. Porsche once upon a time built tractors, and plenty of them showed up to race.

3. Today’s 911 RSR race car (left) and the previous generation ran shrieking demo laps between vintage races.

4. Even after more than 30 years, the 962 has a menacing presence.

5. Porsche revealed its new 935 track-only car (left), of which it will build 77. Likely cost: $800,000-plus.

6. The usual Rennsport family portrait at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will never get old.

7. Porsche brought its first-ever 356, the aluminum-bodied 356/1.

8. Attendees ranged from mild to … this Rauh-Welt Begriff (RWB) wide-body 911 spotted in the parking lot.

9. Also hanging in the PCA corral was David Sperow, grilling from the front of his 912.

10. Porsche engineering and motorsports legend Norbert Singer was just one of many famous faces in the crowd.

11. The variety of cars on hand was astounding, including this ’74 911 off-road racer.

12. A 953 Dakar Rally car and the 1990 March-Porsche Indy car demoed two ends of the racing spectrum.

13. It’s a fairly common sight at vintage events, but the Sunoco 917-30 remains an enthusiast favorite.

14. Twenty years? The 911 GT1-98 that won Le Mans two decades ago still stuns.

15. Patina is much appreciated in vintage racing circles, and this 550A Spyder delivered plenty on that front.

16. The late Bob Akin’s famous Coca-Cola-liveried No. 5 962, the second 962 delivered in the U.S., caught plenty of well-deserved attention.

17. Sights like this, here of a 1967 910 at speed, are aplenty thanks to Laguna Seca’s beauty.

18. Porsche Classic comprehensively revived this 911 2.5 S/T, which was the “Speed Merchants” documentary camera car and also raced in its own right.

19. Not every moment at Rennsport was run under the sun, as fog at times made for captivating visuals and tense running.

20. These were justa few of the official 81,550 Rennsport attendees during the four-day event.

21. Poster child: This image of a 1969 908/02 Spyder could easily reside on bedroom walls.

22. Porsche North America CEO Klaus Zellmer taps a keg to officially kick off the activities, a Rennsport tradition.

23. No, the 919 Evo did not break the Laguna Seca lap record—Porsche didn’t make an official attempt—but it still thrilled the crowds with demo laps.

24. These parade laps were led by the first 356, a Type 64, and Porsche’s first Le Mans entry.

25. An ex-Paul Newman 1979 935, with Hawaiian Tropic livery, stood out even in this sea of historically notable excellence.

26. This tent, sponsored by Porsche partner Chopard watches, served as a central hub of mechanical greatness.

27. Visuals, sounds, and activities in pit lane were a constant stimulus. Seen here is a 1969 911 S.

28. One of the big appeals of any vintage racing weekend is seeing a great variety of cars engaging in on-track action rather than just sitting still.

29. For Porschephiles, especially of a particular age, seeing multiple pristine 959s in one place was breathtaking.

30. Jerry Seinfeld wasn’t able to make this edition of Rennsport, but he sent along his 1970 908/3, which won the 1970 Targa Florio.

31. Approximately 500 historic cars, including 350 in competition, attended, as did approximately 1,600 Porsches in the Porsche Club of America corral.