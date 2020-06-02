Radical SR3 XX Is the Raddest Version Yet of the British Racer
How does a zero-to-60 time of 3.1 seconds sound to you?
British race car maker Radical is living up to its name with the release of the SR3 XX. Marking the latest evolution of the nearly 20-year-old SR3 model line, the XX trades the wiring looms of earlier models for a solid-state electrical system produced by AiM Technologies. Along with shedding more than 60 percent of the prior looms' weight, the new setup allows Radical to endow the SR3 XX with a completely reworked cabin. It includes a new steering wheel that sports a large LCD screen that displays various information, such as engine speed, gear position, and more.
The setup's true pièce de résistance is its data logging capabilities. Users can pull up specific details related to tire temperature and pressure, as well as the SR3 XX's ride height—if optioned appropriately. Other updates to the roofless Radical include reworked LED lights, exterior mirrors, rear-wing endplates, and newly available seats that are nearly 2.4 inches wider than before.
Like the SR3 RSX before it, the SR3 XX offers two Suzuki Hayabusa-derived four-cylinder engine options—a 195-horsepower 1.3-liter or a 226-hp 1.5-liter unit—both of which mate to a six-speed sequential gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. A Quaife limited-slip differential, meanwhile, ensures the Radical is capable of properly torching the rubber that wraps itself around its 16-inch rear wheels (the front measure in at 15 inches).
No matter its engine, the 1,367-pound SR3 XX accelerates with fervor. The trot to 60 miles per hour arrives after 3.3 seconds with the smaller engine and 3.1 seconds with the bigger one, per Radical, with the two engine options topping out at 141 and 147 mph, respectively.
Radical remains mum on pricing for the SR3 XX, but expect to write a check with at least six figures on it to own this little racer, which is eligible to compete in just about all of Radical's racing programs—the UK Radical SR1 Cup serving as the lone exception. Alternatively, buyers can take the SR3 XX to any track-day event (an available exhaust silencer brings the noise levels down to 92 decibels and ensures the car is eligible to race at most tracks) or enroll it to race in the Sports Car Club of America's P2 competition category. Whatever you do with the SR3 XX, you're almost assured to have a radical time behind the wheel of this 160.5-inch long race car.