Easy to operate and cost-effective, the all-new Radical SR10 aims to keep drivers on the track for longer stretches at faster speeds, whether dicing it up at the local club track day or racing in the Radical Cup. Expanding on the architecture of the Radical Motorsports SR model line, which includes the SR3 and SR8, the SR10 offers the next level of Radical performance, incorporating some aspects of the marque's larger RXC range of cars.

Manufactured in Peterborough at the Radical Motorsports U.K. production facility, the mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive SR10 is powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter inline four-cylinder rated at 425 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. Developed by Radical Performance Engines from the Ford EcoBoost engine, the SR10's turbo four features a bespoke Garrett G-Series turbocharger and a dry-sump lubrication system. Radical says the in-house turbocharger provides reduced lag and better throttle response.

See all 9 photos

Also new is a Hewland GT3-based six-speed gearbox mated to a Hewland TMT transaxle. The SR10 is the first Radical to use the TMT transaxle, which was first developed for the 2009 FIA F2 race car. Built on a lightweight spaceframe chassis to FIA specifications, the SR10's priorities are centered around durability and maximum performance. A fully adjustable Nik-link suspension system, interchangeable anti-roll bars, intrax triple-adjustable dampers with anti-roll control technology, and forged center locking hubs provide chassis control. A paddle-activated gearshift system with auto-blipper and a torque-sensing limited-slip differential round out the motive performance complement. Radical estimates the engine's rebuild interval at 80 hours of use, or more than 6,200 miles of race-pace action.

See all 9 photos

The two-seat open cockpit features an ergonomic dashboard (waterproof), an AiM Formula steering wheel, lightweight paddle shifters, a wheel-mounted LCD multi-page display with loads of real-time data (like on the SR3 XX), and a dash-mounted brake bias adjuster. In another first for the SR model line, the Radical SR10's controls include adjustable steering assist for the optional electric power steering system, as well as engine and gearbox mapping options. Other optional equipment and upgrades include carbon-composite high downforce front dive planes, a central-position single-seat layout, and an air jack system.

Targeted at endurance racers, track day enthusiasts, and motorsport country club members, the track-only Radical SR10 promises electrifying performance, outstanding grip, and real aerodynamics. Ready to order now and sold worldwide at £105,000 (about $137,000 at today's rates) excluding delivery fees, the first SR10s should reach customers in October.

Radical SR10 Specifications

425 hp

380 lb-ft

About 1,600 pounds curb weight

77-liter fuel cell

Peak lateral force: 2.3 g

L x Wx H: 160.5 x 70.8 x 43.0 in

Radical Motorsports Fast Facts

Radical Motorsports formed in 1997

Partners include Hankook Tire, Aim Technologies, and PFC brakes

Made first appearance at Le Mans in 2006 with the SR9 LMP2

1,000th car was produced in 2010

The SR3 XX and SR10 were launched in 2020