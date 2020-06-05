If ever there's a way to tick off someone who just spent the equivalent of four times the average American household's annual income on a Lamborghini, it's to say something like, "Hey pal, nice Audi you got there." Truth is, Lamborghini has been under Volkswagen Group ownership for some time now-since 1998 to be precise—and yet the vehicles that come out of the factory doors in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy, still possess uniquely Lamborghini attributes. That is, even if they do share a fair amount of componentry with more mundane VW Group vehicles. The latest example, the 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV, is no exception.

Launched two short years ago, the Urus is the first SUV to hail from Lamborghini since the LM002, a vehicle that began as a project for the Italian military. But despite its dramatic Italian styling and stonking-fast performance, it shares its basic chassis with other VW Group vehicles, like the Audi Q7 and Q8, Porsche Cayenne, and even the Bentley Bentayga.

Under its hood, the LM002 boasted a V-12 engine borrowed from the earth-shattering Lamborghini Countach supercar. The 2020 Lamborghini Urus doesn't get a Lamborghini V-12 from the Aventador, and not even a V-10 from the Lamborghini Huracan (and Audi R8). Instead, it makes do with the basic 4.0-liter V-8 block shared with vehicles like the Porsche Panamera and Bentley Continental GT. That's just the reality of automobile manufacturing and economics in the 21st century.

But don't for a minute think the 2020 Lamborghini Urus is a sheep in wolf's clothing. Lamborghini's engineering team, led by technical chief and genuine car guy Maurizio Reggiani, worked hard to make the borrowed V-8 block its own, developing distinctly Lamborghini intake and exhaust systems, turbocharging circuitry, camshaft profiles, and engine-management systems. The result is the most serious V-8 of the group at 650 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, along with a personality and sound that is full Raging Bull. The 0-60-mph sprint comes in at 3.6 seconds, and the Urus's top speed is a wont-get-there-legally-in-the-U.S. 190 mph. But it's how it gets there that's really special.

Climb into the 2020 Lamborghini Urus's driver's seat, flip up the red fighter-jet style cover over the start button, and give it a push. The turbo-eight fires up with a bark and the instrumentation comes to life, further blurring the line between SUV and warplane. The digital instrument-panel graphics are distinctly similar to what you'd see in an Aventador, while the center stack is heavily loaded with buttons, twin displays—the upper one handles navigation, audio and the like, while the lower display is reserved for climate control—and the toggleable paddles for various drive modes. A garish chrome "Lamborghini" script badge is glued to the dashboard above the glovebox, presumably there in case your companion forgets how to spell Ferruccio's eponymous brand name in social-media posts from the passenger seat.

Pull back the righthand shift paddle to put the 2020 Lamborghini Urus in drive and you're off to discover that … well, tootling around town in a Lamborghini Urus isn't all that you thought it might be. I mean, the thing's not that much louder than an Audi, it rides well on its cushy air-sprung suspension, and it's damn easy to drive, besides its massive size. Ah, there's the problem: you've left the drive mode selector in "Strada." That means street in Italiano, of course, and everyone knows you don't drive a Lamborghini in Strada. That goes double for a borrowed Lamborghini that permanently leaves your driveway at the end of the weekend.

Click the selector down to "Sport" and things get seriously better. That's when the exhaust baffles open partly; once the Urus comes to operating temperature, you'll even get some angry-sounding pops and crackles when you lift off the throttle. The Urus does not like it when you lift of the throttle and these are warnings not to do it again, but the sound is enticing enough that we continue to torment the poor beast occasionally throughout our time with it.

Below "Sport," it says "Corsa." That means "race," and the Urus is all too happy to oblige. The exhaust gets more aggressive, throttle response gets sharper, and shifts get even quicker. The stability-control system also loosens up its grip on your questionable driving technique. The latter means that if you aren't paying attention on the road and you get in a little over your head with this 4,800-pound super-SUV, you'll feel like even more of an idiot than someone who paid more than $200,000 for a VW Group … oh, wait, we moved past that already, didn't we? Apologies.

So take it from us, on the road, Sport mode is what you're after. Frankly, the mode's stability-control tuning is one of the best in the biz, allowing for satisfying little slides from the rear end under power at sane speeds, and you get enough of that Lambo-tuned V-8 growl to be excited without being completely obnoxious to everyone within a quarter-mile of the Urus.

Go hard on the throttle in the 2020 Lamborghini Urus, keep pulling those cold metal shift paddles near the 7,000-rpm redline, and the sensation is massively much closer to any mid-engine Lamborghini than it is to practically any Audi, Porsche, or Bentley-let alone, VW-you've ever driven before. The way the Urus gathers speed belies its size and weight, and while the Urus never really feels smaller than it actually is, the tuning of its dynamics and suspension make it remarkable user friendly when you're trying to extract at least seven- or eight-tenths of its performance on an open, empty road. Steering precision is excellent, and feel is quite good considering the Urus's ride height and electric assist, and the brakes repeatedly bring this family-moving Lambo down from big speed again and again with strong pedal modulation and bite.

And wouldn't you know, it's a very livable family car if you need it to be. The cargo area is capacious, as is the second row, with ample head, leg, knee, and headroom for this author's 5-foot, 11-inch frame—the advantages of packing just two rows into a platform designed for three. The only issue with using a 2020 Lamborghini Urus every day is the amount of attention you'll get; don't think the SUV profile will let you get away without speaking to adoring fans. At the grocery store, the gas station, and even pull-outs on scenic mountain roads, the Urus attracts eyeballs, questions, and fingerprints like you wouldn't believe, along with the occasional sport-bike rider's triple-digit blitz.

So go on, call it an Audi. Call it a brand-engineered behemoth. Call the damn thing whatever you like. The person fortunate enough to be behind the wheel won't hear you and certainly won't care. There's just too much fun to be had when you can comfortably spend four-times the average American household's annual income on an engineering marvel like the 2020 Lamborghini Urus.

2020 Lamborghini Urus Pros:

Vastly capable for a vehicle of this size

Practical enough for daily use

Automotive excess, redefined

2020 Lamborghini Urus Cons:

Near-5,000-pound curb weight is always apparent

Somewhat derivative exterior styling

High price means few enthusiasts will experience one