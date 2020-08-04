Microsoft just dropped a new trailer for the new Project Cars 3 video game, and we're just as excited by this as we were when the new Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport games were announced. There is one big difference, however: Project Cars 3 isn't a next-generation game like its well-established counterparts, destined for the newest Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 consoles. Instead, the newest installment of Project Cars will likely be the last major racing game released for today's Xbox One and Playstation 4.

Project Cars 3 should be quite the treat for those of you—so, well, all of you—with current-generation consoles, giving gamers/racers one last hurrah. The previous Project Cars games featured a truly incredible amount of customization, something that has made the franchise a hit with fans. Everything from the cars themselves to the driver's racing suit and helmet—and quite a lot in between—are there for players to make their own, and it looks as though the new game is carrying on that philosophy.

See all 4 photos

At the moment more than 200 cars have been confirmed for the new game, and there will be 140 tracks in at least 60 different in-game locations by the time PC3 launches later this month. The first two Project Cars titles earned a little criticism for lacking polish, but it looks like the third installment in the franchise has worked really hard to dial in the audio, graphics, and, hopefully, some of the visual quirks as well.