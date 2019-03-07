The Production Maserati Alfieri Is Coming One Year from Now

Back in July, Maserati and Alfa Romeo boss Tim Kuniskis told our friends at MotorTrend that the Alfieri concept would be put into production as part of a plan to overhaul the entire Maserati lineup by 2022. He also confirmed that the production version of the 2014 concept would be available in both coupe and convertible form. What he didn’t say was when the production Alfieri would be revealed. Turns out, we’ll have to wait almost exactly one year.

Autocar reports that Maserati chief operating officer Harald Wester has stated the production Alfieri is scheduled to debut at next year’s Geneva motor show. It will reportedly be available with three different powertrains: hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric. The electric version is said to have three motors sending power to all four wheels and use a quick-charging 800-volt battery. By 2022, the rest of the Maserati lineup will be fully electrified, as well.

“Any product we touch or make will have significant electrification,” Wester told Autocar. “The main launches for new products are in 2021 and ’22, and by the end of 2022, we will have a completely new range. For each and every lineup, we will have a full battery electric version. Not only that but at least one.”

Wester also believes Maserati is uniquely positioned to successfully transition to a fully electrified lineup due to its cars’ high price tags. And doing so will help Fiat Chrysler as a whole. “For a long time, it will not be a business. We are all dreaming. Maserati is one of the few brands who can sell cars at the cost and reality of the technology and still make money,” he said. “You need hundreds and thousands of sales from major carmakers to make the same money and also hit the 95-g/km CO2 emissions target [in Europe]. The only way to do this even is part of a big group with a mix of high and low products, but ultimately profitability will still go in one direction.”

Confusingly, Autocar also claims the Alfieri won’t go into production until 2021 or 2022. Unless Maserati has been developing a secret sports car for 2020, that claim conflicts with a press release from last month that said, “The first pre-series production cars of a totally new model, a characteristically Maserati sports car, will roll off [its recently updated factory’s] lines starting in the first half of next year.” Unfortunately, it sounds like we’ll have to wait until the 2020 Geneva motor show to find out.