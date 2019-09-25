In Photos: Behind the Scenes at Prodrive's Legendary Race Shop

In a quiet and very modern industrial complex in Banbury, England, a legendary motorsports and engineering firm ceaselessly works on some of the world's most significant race cars. This isn't obvious from the outside of the complex; the first hint comes from the rows of various Aston Martins parked amidst Ford Transits and Volkswagen Golfs.

As part of a recent trip to England for this year's Goodwood Revival, our hosts at Subaru finagled a peek behind the curtain at Prodrive. It's no surprise Subaru was able to get us a tour; the two companies have an extensive history of combined success, from Colin McRae and Petter Solberg's rally championships to Mark Higgins's record-setting run on the Isle of Man. Prodrive is much, much more than a rallying powerhouse. The British firm has had a significant hand in every form of motorsport in some way or another. These days, mechanics and workshop engineers manage a full Aston Martin works racing team and develop complex technology for OEMs like Jaguar Land Rover. Here's a peek inside the candy shop.

A former WRC car in the midst of a full restoration. As long as you have the financial capability, Prodrive will likely restore any old rally car you have laying around.

Mark Higgins broke the aforementioned Isle of Man lap record and set the first full-length record run of the Transfagarasan highway in this one-off WRX STI. A 600-hp Subaru never looked so good.

Early on, Prodrive made a name for itself with the Rothmans Rally team, running both the MG Metro 6R4...

...and the 1984 Porsche 911 SC/RS that won 15 rallies.

Prodrive's Formula 1 involvement started in 2002, when the firm assumed management of the British American Racing (BAR) team that was later purchased by Honda.

Looking at the workshop, Aston Martin appears to be Prodrive's primary focus. Aside from maintaining old race cars like this last-gen Vantage GTE, the shop floor is packed with competition-ready Astons.

Most have current race liveries, but there are a few in fresh white paint.

Check out this Vantage GT4 in bare white.

Prodrive handles every aspect of builds and tear-downs.

NBD, just a bin full of used race parts.

Even the spares shelf is quite a sight.