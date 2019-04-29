Never say we here at Pro Racer’s Take discriminate. Yes, you’ve seen Andy Pilgrim put road-course ready ringers like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Honda Civic Type R through their paces at NCM Motorsports Park. We’ve also given a right old beating to the Mercedes-AMG E63S Wagon as well as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk—two vehicles that, despite their pedigrees and names, let’s be honest: you don’t expect to see many of at your local track day.

Now we roll out another stomping horsepower monster that likely isn’t the first car you think of when daydreaming about setting rip-roaring lap times: the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. And as our championship-winning test driver can attest, there is nothing subtle about it—and that’s exactly the way we like it.