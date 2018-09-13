Pro Racer’s Take: 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon

Americans might not, generally speaking, embrace station wagons as they once did, but even the most ardent of wagon haters can’t deny the hilarious fun that is the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon.

In this episode of Pro Racer’s Take, championship-winning driver Andy Pilgrim tackles NCM Motorsports Park and explains why the smoking-fast five-seater makes all the sense in the world, even at a cost of almost $108,000.

With 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8, the E63 S redefines the art of family hauling.