/ Pro Racer’s Take: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

If you somehow find the “regular” old Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 and its 475 horsepower to be an automotive Ambien, it seems someone inside Jeep agrees with you. How else to explain the existence of the 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, with its 707-hp and 645 lb-ft of torque? It’s good for 0-60 in less than four seconds, a top speed of 180 mph—and it’ll set you back more than $85,000.

Make sense? In this episode of Pro Racer’s Take, our in-house, championship-winning driver Andy Pilgrim takes the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk for a spin around the National Corvette Museum’s 3.15-mile Motorsports Park road course. He’s just the man to sort out whether or not this monster SUV is the real deal when it starts rolling, or just an impressive collection of silly numbers on a spec sheet.