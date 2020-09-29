Porsche may have never survived long enough to make its way to the United States if not for Maximillian E. Hoffman. The owner of New York City's Hoffman Motor Car Company, Hoffman welcomed the first two Porsches imported to the U.S. from the factory to his dealership in the fall of 1950. The two 356 coupes were part of a 15-car-per-year import contract struck between Ferdinand Porsche and Hoffman. The German automaker soon increased the number of cars it sent across the Atlantic, with Hoffman Motor Car Company selling an average of 11 Porsches per week by 1954.

While Hoffman was the first to see the potential of Porsche's sports car in America, he was certainly not the only one. John von Neumann, the owner of Competition Motors in Los Angeles, got a taste of the little 356 upon visiting Hoffman in 1951. Shortly thereafter, Neumann began promoting and selling Porsches out west, where the car proved popular to those in the area's burgeoning racing scene (the cars also attracted the eyes of various celebrities). America's appetite for Porsche sports cars was rampant, and by 1965, the final year for the 356, the U.S. accounted for nearly 75 percent of the company's worldwide sales. Seven decades on, Americans remain just as enamored with Porsche and its vehicles, be it for competing in racing events or simply for driving about town. Here's a look back at Porsche's 70 years Stateside, thanks to a gaggle of historical photos from the company's earliest days in America.

Porsche 356: The Original

A few years prior to its U.S. debut, the Porsche 356 entered production in Europe. This image, taken in 1948 in Austria, shows the first 356 off the line. Next to it stands Ferdinand Porsche, Ferry Porsche, and Erwin Komenda.

Porsche 356: The Original

With its aluminum bodywork, the original 356 tipped the scales at just under 1,200 pounds. A 35-hp engine allowed the little Porsche to hit a top speed of nearly 84 mph. That might not sound like much today, but it was quite something in 1948.

Hoffman Motor Car Company

Max Hoffman's affinity for Porsche was on full display at Hoffman Motor Car Company when this image was taken at the New York City dealership in the mid-1950s.

Competition Motors

An exterior shot of John von Neumann's dealership, Competition Motors. Neumann clearly had a thing for rear-engined German cars.

Marshall Motors

Porsche fans who called Florida home could pick up one of the company's cars at Marshall Motors in Miami.

Porsche 356 America

Designed to appease American customers in search of a street-legal race car, the Porsche 356 America was a lightweight, no-frills variant of the company's 356 sports car that preceded the better-known 356 Speedster.

Porsche: The Racer's Choice

John von Neumann takes the wheel of a Porsche 356 America in 1953.

Porsche: The Racer's Choice

John von Neumann was not the only individual in America to take a 356 America to the track, as Jack McAfee is captured here piloting this one at California's Moffett Field.

Porsche: The Racer's Choice

A Porsche 356 America takes to the track in Kansas in 1953.

Porsche: The Racer's Choice

Neumann raced all sorts of Porsches, including this modified Glöckler-Porsche. This image was taken in 1953 in Bridgehampton, New York.

Porsche: The Racer's Choice

Porsche also produced the little 550. This one was photographed on its way to the 1953 Carrera Panamericana.

Porsche: The Racer's Choice

Like the 356, the 550 relied on a small-displacement four-cylinder engine for motivation.

Porsche: The Pilot's Choice

Test pilot Martin L. Taylor stands between a United States Air Force jet and a Porsche 356 Speedster at Virginia's Langley Air Force Base in 1953.

Porsche: The People's Sports Car

While the Porsche 356 continued to attract racing enthusiasts, it also drew fanfare from less car-crazed consumers.

Porsche 911

After more than a decade of U.S. sales, the Porsche 356 was finally retired from the line following the 1965 model year. At the same time, Porsche released the 356's replacement: the Porsche 911.

Porsche 911

Like the 356, the 911 placed its engine aft of the rear axle. Unlike the four-cylinder 356, though, the 911 relied on a six-cylinder powerplant.

Porsche 912