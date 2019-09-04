For the first time since Tesla took the lead in 2012 with the Model S, the luxury EV space is about to get a little rowdy. That’s because Porsche is set to launch its very first all-electric vehicle in the form of the new Taycan, a super EV sedan that’s set to be one of the first legitimate threats to Tesla’s EV crown. Porsche’s not shy about promoting its baby, either; at this point in time, we’ve driven, ridden in, and discussed the Taycan until the electric cows came home, and now with almost every important detail on the Porsche released, it’s time to see how it compares to the Tesla. We’re not yet privy to every single tech spec on the Taycan, but we know plenty enough for a good old-fashioned rundown. Read on to see how the Taycan compares to the mightiest version of the Model S (and, heck, the Model 3, because why not?):

Battery Packs Tesla Model S 100-kWh battery: 311 kW–451 kW power output Tesla Model 3 75-kWh battery; n/a power output Porsche Taycan 93-kWh battery, 620 kW power output (Performance Battery Plus)

At launch, the Taycan will be available in both Turbo and Turbo S trims, although they are said to share the same battery. Porsche is still withholding the full options list, but at a recent Taycan technical workshop we attended, engineers referenced what they called the Taycan’s “Performance Battery Plus,” a juice pack that’s rated to 93 kWh. So, considering this is the only battery announced thus far, here’s how it stacks up to both the Model S and the smaller Model 3. Porsche claims the aforementioned “Performance Battery Plus” is rated to store 93 kWh, with a max power output of a whopping 620 kW. At the moment, the hottest Tesla battery is the 100-kWh P100 Model S and the 75-kWh Model 3. Maximum power output for the most potent Model S varies between 451 kW for the P100D Performance and 311 kW for the 100D Long Range. By this metric, the highest-spec battery in the Taycan appears to be more power dense than those available in the Tesla. This of course does not mean the Taycan has more range or is any faster.

Horsepower + Torque Tesla Model S Power: 259 hp front, 503 hp rear; 680 hp combined

Torque: 277 lb-ft front, 525 lb-ft rear; 791 lb-ft combined Tesla Model 3 Power: 197 hp front, 283 hp rear; 450 hp combined

Torque: 471 lb-ft combined Porsche Taycan Power: 616 hp (w/ temporary overboost: Turbo, 670 hp; Turbo S, 750 hp)

Torque w/ temporary overboost: Turbo, 626 lb-ft; Turbo S, 774 lb-ft)

If the numbers above appear a little scattered, we apologize. Porsche hasn’t laid out all the figures yet, especially those concerning the combined non-overboosted torque figures, and official and consistent Tesla power figures are tough to track down even when we directly ask for them. For now, given the info above, it appears the max-attack Tesla Model S and the top-tier Porsche Taycan are completely within range of one another, though the Taycan Turbo S proves to be the most potent from a horsepower standpoint, even if it’s momentary.

Performance 0–60 MPH 1/4-Mile Top Speed Tesla Model S P100D 2.3 sec 10.5 sec 163 mph Tesla Model 3 Performance 3.2 sec 11.8 sec 162 mph Porsche Taycan Turbo 3.0 sec 11.1 sec 162 mph Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2.6 sec 10.8 sec 162 mph

No surprises here. As predicted by the similar power outputs, the performance of both brands is fairly close. Even if you spring for the very top of the line Taycan Turbo S, you’ll still be a nose behind the Tesla Model S P100D, at least on paper. Although, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that the incredible Tesla zero-to-60-mph and quarter-mile times come courtesy of our friends over at MotorTrend, so they’re real-world accurate. Porsche is infamous for underrating its cars, so expect the Taycan’s numbers to drop as soon as the test equipment can be strapped on.

Battery Range Tesla Model S 345 mi (EPA) Tesla Model S 100D Long Range 370 mi (EPA) Tesla Model 3 AWD 310 mi (EPA) Porsche Taycan Turbo 236–279 mi (WLTP, converted from km) Porsche Taycan Turbo S 256 mi (WLTP, converted from km)

This is where it all becomes a bit speculative. Porsche has yet to release official EPA-rated range figures for either model, but looking at the WLTP range, it seems the Turbo will be capable of at least 220 miles per charge once the EPA rates the cars. That’s not very impressive when you compare it to the range-topping Model S. There are bound to be lesser Taycan variants that offer more range, as well as the potential for long-range battery options for every iteration.

Pricing (MSRP) Tesla Model S P100D $101,190 Tesla Model S Long Range $81,190 Tesla Model 3 AWD Performance $57,190 Porsche Taycan Turbo $152,250 Porsche Taycan Turbo S $186,350

The Porsche is vastly more expensive than the Tesla, especially considering the performance-per-dollar ratio. But Porsche points out that its cars will be able to execute multiple full-energy acceleration blasts and offer high-performance driving until essentially the battery is drained, while Tesla cars often enter a protective limp-home mode after just one or two full-bore runs or a short period of track driving. We’re not sure that’s worth the Taycan’s big premium, but perhaps its fit and finish and extensive options lists will be. And, as we mentioned, there no doubt will be less expensive Taycans coming down the pike.

