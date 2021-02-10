Taycan It In: Porsche's EV the Fastest Car in the World ... Indoors
An oddball record is set by Porsche’s ludicrously fast EV.
If there's an EV-related record, Porsche has probably thought about breaking it with the Taycan—or already set it. The Taycan is the fastest four-door EV around the Nürburgring, and it recently achieved the longest continuous drift in an electric vehicle. In Turbo S trim, it's also the fastest EV around Road Atlanta. And now it's the fastest car in the world, as long as we're talking indoors.
That's right, a Porsche Taycan Turbo S driven by racing driver Leh Keen recently set the official Guinness Indoor Land Speed Record. The quickest and faster version of the Taycan was no doubt chosen because of its 750 hp and exceptionally brutal off-the-line performance thanks to its launch control.
The location for this record was the New Orleans Convention Center. It encompasses more than one million square feet and is home to the largest contiguous exhibit hall in the United States. With nothing currently being exhibited, the empty hall's length made it an ideal location for a record attempt, albeit with one big hurdle to overcome.
Like those in most convention centers, the floors in the NOCC are polished concrete, and that makes them much slicker than normal road surfaces. The Taycan's tires were heated for a little extra grip and to help ensure Porsche didn't instead set a record for the highest speed of an indoors car accident. Also, this Taycan was missing its headlights because of a stipulation that required any car attempting to set a new mark be non-homologated, as was the previous record-setter, a rally-prepped Ford Fiesta driven by Tanner Foust.
After a few practice runs, Keen hit 102.6 mph indoors, a number verified by independent adjudicators and well surpassing the previous bar of 86 mph. Pretty cool, Porsche. Keep the oddball records coming.
