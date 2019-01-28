Buyers of Porsche’s Taycan EV will receive three years of free charging at Electrify America public stations across the U.S., the automaker confirmed. More specifically, the benefit includes unlimited 30-minute charging sessions during the three-year period. By July 1, Electrify America says it will have 484 locations in operation or under construction, totaling more than 2,000 chargers. Three hundred of these locations will be scattered along highways, with the balance located in 17 metro areas. Each station will have an average of five chargers.

Each highway station will be equipped with 150-kW chargers as well as at least two 350-kW chargers. The distance between highway stations will average 70 miles, and be no more than 120 miles. The metro location chargers will top out at 150 kW. The Taycan, which goes on sale late this year and which apparently needs pronunciation instructions, uses an 800-volt electrical system and can use DC fast charging to juice up 60 miles of range in just four minutes, or roughly 249 miles in about 15 minutes. Expect total driving range to come in higher than 300 miles.

The Volkswagen Goupe, Porsche’s parent company, created Electrify America in 2016 after Dieselgate. The current charger installation push that ends in June is the first such phase, after which Electrify America will continue rolling out hundreds of additional sites. Along with the Electrify America stations, Taycan buyers will have access to DC fast-charging stations at all 191 Porsche dealerships. The dealerships will have 50-kW fast chargers, and more than 120 will include Porsche’s own 320-kW DC charging system. Some of these are already installed at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta.

VW also announced it is preparing mobile EV charging stations that can be set up and taken down when no longer needed, or moved to meet location-specific demands. Used EV batteries could power the stations, as could solar or wind energy. These stations will enter production from 2020, with a pilot project expected to start this summer.