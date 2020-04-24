Porsche is an enthusiast brand, and so the company spends a lot of time and energy keeping its loyal owners happy. That's a good thing for all Porschephiles, because maybe you like to keep things fresh but can't swap out to the latest Porsche 911 every time it comes along. And the company knows that owners of its older cars wouldn't be nearly as happy turning to the aftermarket for a modern infotainment experience, which is where the Porsche Classic Communication Manager (PCCM) and PCCM Plus come in. These head units that bring modern functionality—and the requisite Porsche initialism—into a period-appropriate package, in both single-DIN and double-DIN sizing.

The single-DIN PCCM unit is a heavily updated version of the one introduced back in 2015. Like its earlier iteration, it features aesthetics appropriate for all air-cooled 911s and similar-vintage front-engined Porsches. It features a small but usable 3.5-inch touchscreen and a pair of rotary knobs plus six physical buttons for various features. It integrates navigation and radio functions. But now it allows for Apple CarPlay integration and digital radio station reception. Audio can be played via SD card, USB input, AUX input, or Bluetooth. Android Auto integration is not available at this time for the regular PCCM.

The new PCCM Plus is aimed at 996 911 and 986 Boxster owners who want additional functionality in a dual-DIN form factor. The best part of the PCCM Plus is complete integration with any existing peripherals, like a factory amplifier, and also with instrument-cluster navigation displays. Essentially, it's a plug-and-play solution that doesn't require sacrificing any existing features. The 7.0-inch touchscreen is much larger than the single-DIN PCCM, and it allows for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, as well as the expected USB, AUX, and Bluetooth inputs.

