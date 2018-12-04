Porsche initially estimated it would sell 20,000 units per year of the all-electric Taycan. But after receiving so many early reservations, the automaker decided it will build more to meet the strong demand.

The higher-than-expected volume will be split between the sedan and the Cross Turismo variant. Speaking to WirtschaftsWoche, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said, “Due to the positive response, we will adjust this number upwards, especially since the Cross Turismo as the first derivative of the Taycan got green light for the series.”

Norway is one of the markets that showed high demand. Porsche received nearly 3,000 reservations with deposits, but it usually only sells around 600 new vehicles in the market each year.

Porsche will begin production of the Taycan in mid-2019. It will be built in a new production facility in Zuffenhausen. In a recent press release, Member of the Executive Board for Production Albrecht Reimold revealed Porsche is prepared for more volume, giving the Taycan facility its own paint shop and assembly line. Reimold said, “We took the decision to build a new paint shop and assembly area as we firmly believe the Taycan has the potential to sell more than just 20,000 units per year. The new manufacturing facility gives us the requisite flexibility for the future.”

The Porsche Taycan, formerly known as the Mission E, will achieve a total system output of more than 600 hp with the help of two permanently excited synchronous motors. Porsche estimates a 0-60 run of less than 3.5 seconds. It should also run more than 300 miles on a single charge with an 800-volt battery. A Targa version will come later, according to reports.

Source: WirtschaftsWoche via Electrek