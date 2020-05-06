There are two types of Porsche enthusiasts: Those who adore just about anything the German brand produces and those who believe the sports car manufacturer lost its way with the introduction of the liquid-cooled 996-series Porsche 911. The folks at Espresso Veloce are likely among the latter group. How else can you explain the company's new RS Black Edition espresso maker, which cribs its looks from the flat-six engine of the 993-series 911 (the last generation of Porsche's legendary sports car to employ an air-cooled powerplant)?

The handcrafted coffee machine looks stunning, too, and it includes odes to the old 911 engine by way of a sizeable top-mounted cooling fan, detailed faux cylinder heads, and six vertical fake throttle bodies that rise like monoliths from a pool of black tar. Such craftsmanship doesn't come cheap, though, and buyers of this espresso machine will need to shell out more than $11,000 (not including delivery and other associated fees) to claim one of the 993 RS Black Editions that Espresso Veloce plans to produce.

