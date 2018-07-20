/ Porsche Design Chronograph 70Y Sportwagen Timepiece Priced at $9,911

It’s time to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Porsche sports cars—with a cool new watch. The Porsche Design Chronograph 70Y Sportwagen PCA Edition is a members-only-offering available to the Porsche Club of America.
Lucky members can shell out $9,911 for the extraordinary limited-edition timepiece to match their hot set of wheels—literally. The focus is its rotor in the shape of Porsche’s iconic Fuchs forged alloy wheel.
It also features a black carbon-fiber dial with white minute-markers and Guards-Red flyback and stop-seconds hands. There’s red and blue stitching on the black leather and Alcantara strap, plus a titanium double-fold-over clasp.
The COSC-certified chronograph sports a fly back function housed in a 42-mm titanium case with black-titanium-carbide-coating. It has a power to measure specific lap times rapidly without resetting.
This exclusive series is limited to 70 pieces and shows its carved limitation number on the case back as validation of its uniqueness.
“Porsche Design has created a technical masterpiece specifically for our members to celebrate Porsche’s 70th anniversary. Akin to the cars we covet, it honors tradition, while offering advanced technology,” said Vu Nguyen, PCA executive director in a statement.
Members will receive their tony timepieces in September during a ceremony celebrating the 70th anniversary of Porsche at this year’s Rennsport Reunion.