In Photos: The 58th Annual Porsche Club Concours

So, I didn't get to join the cool kids at Luftgekühlt 6, the latest edition of the best, most exclusive, and most buzzworthy Porsche event of the year. The sold-out show was held this time on the iconic Universal Studios backlot, which I was bummed to miss, but even worse, several of my colleagues were there, sharing more photos of classic 911s, 356s, and Porsche racers than I cared to double-tap. Needless to say, I was seriously jealous.

However, living in L.A., there's always plenty of car stuff going on—check out this page dedicated to all the car-show happenings in Southern California—and I quickly heard about another highly anticipated Porsche gathering through a friend: the Porsche Club of Los Angeles's 58th Annual Concours d'Elegance. It would be at the Museum of Flying in Santa Monica, and I made it my mission to arrive in style. When you have plans to attend a concours dedicated to Porsches, how could you make an appearance in anything else?

I had dreams of pulling up in a 992, a GT2 RS, or maybe even a Speedster—any of which would be a guaranteed head-turner. As it turned out, my ride was from a slightly different corner of the Porsche pantheon: a 2019 Porsche Macan S. While it wasn't one of the brand's earth-ripping sports cars, the Macan was far more appealing than not showing up in no Porsche at all.

When the Mamba Green Metallic Macan arrived at our El Segundo headquarters, it was a vision under the beaming sun, and I was behind the wheel with the engine started quicker than you can read this sentence. The sculpted steering wheel felt like it was personally tailored to fit my hands, and the familiar Rolling Stones line came to mind: "You can't always get what you want but if you try sometimes, you might find, you get what you need." It would most definitely do for. the weekend.

The night before the show, I had a craving for In-N-Out Burger and decided to take the Macan S for a spin. Of course, the trip was really an excuse for more time behind the wheel, and after packing away the meal, I ended up driving around the city until the wee hours. Its capable handling, overall agility, responses in Sport+ mode, and firm but compliant ride make the Macan better to drive than any of its competition—and even a number of far more expensive things. It feels like a true Porsche, and while its 348-hp turbocharged V-6 won't alter the earth's rotation with its might, it's not slow, running from zero to 60 mph in approximately five seconds. And while the Macan catches grief for its myriad center-console buttons, I found them nicely laid out and easy to use.

On Sunday morning, it was show time and I loaded my photography equipment into the cargo area, which despite the sloping rear glass, is more accommodating than you might think. Arriving at the concours, I discovered one clear advantage of driving a Porsche to a Porsche Club event: It increases your chances of getting a VIP parking space. Considering all of the stuff I was hauling, it was a nice perk. Maybe I wasn't in a track-ready 911, but the Macan was refined, fun to drive, and it definitely got the job done. As for what I saw at the concours, pictures are worth lots of words, they say, so head into the gallery to check out the amazing sights at PCA L.A. 's 58th annual show.